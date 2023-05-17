Mini-storage unit burglary investigated

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary of a mini-storage unit off Stemley Road, according to an incident and offense report.
The break-in occurred sometime between 11 a.m. April 29 and 11 a.m. May 6, when it was reported by the victim.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, the only item that appeared stolen from the unit was a Westinghouse dual fuel generator valued at $800.
Oddly enough, Jones said, deputies also recovered a box containing a lantern, various hand tools and some shirts that the victim said did not belong to them.
Jones said the box appeared to have been stolen from someone else from a storage unit in Riverside the week before.
As of Friday, Jones said, no witnesses or suspects had been identified in the Talladega case. He said he was not aware of any suspects in the Riverside case, either, but that the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office was investigating that case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s web site or on the mobile app.