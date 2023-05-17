 Skip to main content
Mini-storage unit burglary investigated

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary of a mini-storage unit off Stemley Road, according to an incident and offense report.

The break-in occurred sometime between 11 a.m. April 29 and 11 a.m. May 6, when it was reported by the victim.