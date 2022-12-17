Military intelligence theme of Barden’s new book

Local author Cabot Barden has just published his 18th novel, the second book in a series that draws on sources a little closer to home than some of his previous titles.
Up until now, most of Barden’s fiction has been set in the 19th century and spans the indigenous history of Talladega County to the post-Civil War era in the west. A current resident of the county, Barden has also published science fiction novels and one children’s book.
His newest book, The Vendetta, and the one before it, The Chameleon, are the first two books in the Drew Brand series, based on the adventures of an undercover military intelligence officer in the 1930s. Brand is based on Barden’s own father.
“My father’s parents were sharecroppers in Georgia,” he said Thursday. “My dad’s dad died when he was 16. When he was 17, he went into the National Guard, and from there he went into the regular Army. While he was in the army, he was recruited into military intelligence, which he always said was an oxymoron.”
He spent most of 1932 and 1933 working in military intelligence, including a stint working undercover in the Merchant Marine helping to track down illegal weapons shipments. This particular mission is the basis for a big part of The Chameleon, the first book in the series.
“You wouldn’t think there would be a lot of undercover work for a military intelligence officer in the ’30s,” Barden said. “But there really was.”
His father did a lot of other things, too, including flying a biplane in a flying circus. “He really wanted to be a pilot during World War II, but he was color blind, so that wasn’t an option,” Barden said. “So he ended up in the Coast Guard, and then back in the Merchant Marine until the end of the war in 1945. Then he switched completely out of military life and ended up working at Coosa River Newsprint, later Kimberly-Clark.
Old photographs of his father are included on the covers and inside both of the newest books.
“There’s a picture of him as a young man on the cover of the Chameleon with a girl named Giselle from Quebec. She was his girlfriend before he met my mother,” he said.
Drew Brand is, of course, a fictional character, even if he does draw inspiration from a real person.
In the first book, Brand, like the elder Barden, is working undercover in the Merchant Marine. “They have found out that the Italian Underground has been stealing military grade weapons and selling them overseas. Later on in the book, they find out the same group is also smuggling people. They have to stop them doing both.”
The Chameleon of the title is the villain, he explained. “They spend a lot of time trying to find out who the chameleon actually is.”
Vendetta, the second book, was officially published this week.
“That book picks up six years after the first one ends,” Barden said. “It starts with a prison bus crashing into a creek. One of the female prisoners on the bus is one of the arch-enemies from the first book. In the meantime, Drew and his buddies are on an island north of Japan, trying to find out just what the Japanese were up to in 1939. They have gotten some Amercian bombers, and they are planning to use them to attack Russian targets, starting a war between the U.S. and Russia.” This scenario is entirely fictional, he said, but still intriguing.
“Anyway, when they get back from Japan, some of the mafia figures from the first book have killed Brand’s wife and son. He works with the FBI to find out who is responsible. They also find out the Chameleon is not just one person but three people, and the key to finding them turns out to be the woman who escaped from the prison bus.”
Like all of Barden’s books, The Chameleon and Vendetta are available through Best Seller Publishers, with cover art designed by Liz Douglas.
His books are available through Amazon, Kindle, Books-A-Million, Barnes and Noble and their online equivalents.