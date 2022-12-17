 Skip to main content
Military intelligence theme of Barden’s new book

cabot barden dec 2022

Local author Cabot Barden has just published his 18th novel, 'The Vendetta.'

 Chris Norwood/The Daily Home

Local author Cabot Barden has just published his 18th novel, the second book in a series that draws on sources a little closer to home than some of his previous titles.

Up until now, most of Barden’s fiction has been set in the 19th century and spans the indigenous history of Talladega County to the post-Civil War era in the west. A current resident of the county, Barden has also published science fiction novels and one children’s book.