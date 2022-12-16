 Skip to main content
HOLIDAY SUCCESS

Mild weather, generous donors make for a ‘memorable’ Christmas on the Square

2022 christmas on the square 013 tw.jpg

Scenes from Christmas on the Square Talladega 2022.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Christmas on the Square 2022 is now in the books, with crowds estimated in the  thousands coming to Talladega’s historic square over the weekend. 

“Families from near and far gathered to enjoy the free outdoor activities, Christmas movies and Santa’s Workshop.  With over 50 vendors and eight food trucks, shoppers and diners also had a great time on the square,” according to public information officer Mary Sood.

