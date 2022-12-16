Mild weather, generous donors make for a ‘memorable’ Christmas on the Square

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Christmas on the Square 2022 is now in the books, with crowds estimated in the thousands coming to Talladega’s historic square over the weekend.
“Families from near and far gathered to enjoy the free outdoor activities, Christmas movies and Santa’s Workshop. With over 50 vendors and eight food trucks, shoppers and diners also had a great time on the square,” according to public information officer Mary Sood.
“I encourage community members to thank our Christmas on the Square sponsors. The generosity of our sponsors and donors helped fund the activities and decorations that made Christmas on the Square 2022 so special and memorable,” said City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr.
1 of 14
2022 christmas on the square 001 tw.jpg
Scenes from Christmas on the Square Talladega 2022.
Scenes from Talladega's 2022 Christmas on the Square. The event featured "ice"-skating, train rides, vendors, food trucks, holiday movies for the family, and of course photos with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.
1 of 14
2022 christmas on the square 001 tw.jpg
Scenes from Christmas on the Square Talladega 2022.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
2022 christmas on the square 002 tw.jpg
Scenes from Christmas on the Square Talladega 2022.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
2022 christmas on the square 003 tw.jpg
Scenes from Christmas on the Square Talladega 2022.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
2022 christmas on the square 004 tw.jpg
Scenes from Christmas on the Square Talladega 2022.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
2022 christmas on the square 005 tw.jpg
Scenes from Christmas on the Square Talladega 2022.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
2022 christmas on the square 006 tw.jpg
Scenes from Christmas on the Square Talladega 2022.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
2022 christmas on the square 007 tw.jpg
Scenes from Christmas on the Square Talladega 2022.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
2022 christmas on the square 008 tw.jpg
Scenes from Christmas on the Square Talladega 2022.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
2022 christmas on the square 009 tw.jpg
Scenes from Christmas on the Square Talladega 2022.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
2022 christmas on the square 010 tw.jpg
Scenes from Christmas on the Square Talladega 2022.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
2022 christmas on the square 011 tw.jpg
Scenes from Christmas on the Square Talladega 2022.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
2022 christmas on the square 012 tw.jpg
Scenes from Christmas on the Square Talladega 2022.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
2022 christmas on the square 013 tw.jpg
Scenes from Christmas on the Square Talladega 2022.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
2022 christmas on the square 014 tw.jpg
Scenes from Christmas on the Square Talladega 2022.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Sood, who headed the 2022 Christmas on the Square committee, added, “In addition to the free holiday train, ice skating, bouncy house and Christmas movies, children and parents really enjoyed Santa’s Workshop at Miss April’s Workshop. We tripled the number of crafts available this year and, on Saturday, over 1,659 children participated in the workshop.” In past years, Santa’s Workshop had included two crafts projects, but this year children had a choice of seven.
Ritz Theater executive director George Culver estimated that more than 400 people came out Friday night to view “The Polar Express” and participate in the annual pajama contest, with some $800 in prizes given out this year.
Exact numbers were not readily available Tuesday, but vendors and local business owners reported steady traffic Friday evening and all day Saturday, when unseasonably warm weather likely increased the already impressive number of visitors. The weather did not hold for Sunday, however, and some of the vendors appear to have headed home early.
Christmas on the Square 2022 sponsors and contributors included First Bank of Alabama, Talladega Superspeedway, InSite Engineering, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, The Daily Home, Talladega College, State of Alabama Tourism Department, Alabama Power, Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, Talladega County Commission, CMP Marksmanship Park, Neel-Schaffer, Coosa Valley Electric, TOP Trails OHV Park, Mitchell Mowing, Ms. Evelyn A. McGehee, Armbrester Electric, LLC, Presbyterian Home for Children, Miss April’s Workshop, United Way of North Talladega County, 100 Men Support Group, Chamber Ambassadors, Talladega Bottling Works and others.
Participating food trucks included HawgTide BAR-B-Q, Haisch Concessions, Thelma’s Kitchen, Qwik Chik, Kono Ice, Gumbo to Geaux, Recipe Food Truck, Big Boy Wings and Kin Express.