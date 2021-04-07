Mighty Men of Valor pass out tasty fish plates in Knoxville Homes community

Talladega’s Mighty Men of Valor, founded by Jerry Taylor, handed out fish plates in the Knoxville Homes community Wednesday afternoon, as a way to pay tribute to those affected by COVID-19 and gun violence in the city in the past year.
Taylor launched the Mighty Men of Valor as a mentoring program with other city leaders in 2019, with the goal to “transform the lives of men through the five pillars: love, respect, loyalty, commitment and consistency.” The pandemic may have slowed the pace of events during the past year, but Taylor said they have still put on events at Talladega and Winterboro High Schools, made donations, and continued to work with young people. He added there will be a meal distribution on the west side of town coming up as well, but the dates were not finalized Wednesday afternoon.
For more information, or to become a member of the Mighty Men of Valor, please visit their Facebook and other social media pages.