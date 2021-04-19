Mighty Men of Valor pass out tasty fish meal to Talladega Police Department

The Mighty Men of Valor provided a fried fish dinner for the Talladega Police Department and interim Talladega City Manager Kelsea Gallahar on Thursday evening.
“We want to help bridge the gap between the neighborhoods we serve and the police, and we want to make sure the police know us and what we’re trying to accomplish,” organization founder Jerry Taylor said. “We want to change perceptions.”
Mighty Men of Valor Board members Dr. Darius Williams, John Hendrix and Tristan Booker were also present Thursday.
“We value you, and we pray for your safety,” Hendrix told officers.