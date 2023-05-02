Michigan university and Talladega College partner for postgraduate work

A new partnership between Talladega College and Grand Valley State University in Michigan will provide new opportunities for postgraduate education for Talladega College graduates.
Leaders from GVSU and Talladega College signed an articulation agreement April 26, providing students with opportunities to earn master’s degrees in education and school counseling, in addition to Michigan teaching certification.
Talladega College is the sixth partner to join the HBCU/Hispanic Serving Institution Pipeline Consortium. Leaders signed the agreement on GVSU’s Pew Grand Rapids Campus. Agreements with the five other institutions have focused on graduate degrees in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields.
“We are excited to develop the partnership with Grand Valley State University as part of our strategic plan to ensure our students have increased opportunities to attend graduate school,” Talladega College President Gregory Vincent said. “This partnership is especially valued because GVSU is so aligned with our goals and values, including our student-first perspective, and is a university that recognizes the merits HBCU graduates bring to graduate and professional school.”
B. Donta Truss, vice president for Enrollment Development and Educational Outreach at GVSU and a Talladega native, said the pipeline consortium will reach a milestone during GVSU's commencement ceremonies on April 29, when the first HBCU student to enroll at GVSU will earn a graduate degree in cell and molecular biology.
“Students who choose to come to Grand Valley for a graduate degree will find an institution with many of the same values as Talladega: diversity, integrity and a student-first mindset,” Truss said. “They will be supported by myriad student resources and services, including being welcomed by several cohorts of HBCU students who think of themselves as a family.”
GVSU President Philomena V. Mantella said the agreement with Talladega College will help alleviate a shortage of teachers in Michigan while diversifying the talent pipeline. The agreement provides pathways for qualified students to earn Michigan teacher certification, and master’s degrees in higher education, school counseling, instructional technology and instruction and curriculum.
“I'm so pleased to welcome Talladega College to the pipeline consortium,” Mantella said. “Expanding the pathways to graduate degrees in education means more access for students, which is a critical aspect of Grand Valley's mission.”
Sherril Soman, dean of GVSU's College of Education and Community Innovation, said graduate students in the program will have opportunities for high-impact field experiences in the classroom, which will also benefit pre-K-12 students.
“All students benefit from having teachers of color, but this is especially true for students of color,” Soman said. “It is important that the educator workforce reflects the diversity of school populations. We are honored to partner with Talladega College on this goal.”