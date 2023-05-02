 Skip to main content
Michigan university and Talladega College partner for postgraduate work

A new partnership between Talladega College and Grand Valley State University in Michigan will provide new opportunities for postgraduate education for Talladega College graduates.

Leaders from GVSU and Talladega College signed an articulation agreement April 26, providing students with opportunities to earn master’s degrees in education and school counseling, in addition to Michigan teaching certification.