Metro Bank opens new headquarters for Metro Insurance in Pell City

Tuesday’s celebration marked another expansion in customer service for Metro Bank in Pell City, with an official red-ribbon cutting and a brand new location for new specialized services.
Metro Bank has renovated and redesigned the building adjacent to its headquarters at 800 Martin Street South, integrating it into the bank complex for Metro Insurance.
The day noting Metro’s expansion came 34 years after the late Ray Coxtook the steps he did to establish the hometown bank, with its startup housed in a temporary modular location employing just 10. Today Metro Bank has more than 175 employees.
Since 1989, Metro Bank has grown to include nine bank branch locations, with the establishment of Metro Insurance — making this the name’s tenth brick and mortar service location.
The day brought out an overflow crowd of customers and friends for the Cox investment into their community, prompting Cox’s widow, Annette, to express how moving the experience was for her.
“This made me so excited to see,” she said. “So many of our old friends, new friends and customers,” she said.
During Tuesday’s ceremony for Metro Insurance, St. Clair County Commission Chairman Stan Batemon noted how the name “Metro” has distinguished itself as a supporter of the communities it serves.
“This bank has been so good to this community,” he said. “You see the signs of it, too. The growth, the partnerships — you could see the visible signs in the growth, and also, the sign out in front of a new investment being built.”
These things show faith and confidence in these communities, he said.
“We’re proud of Metro Bank and Metro Insurance,” Batemon said.
Emory Cox, son of Metro founder Ray Cox, said the bank’s success is a result of its commitment to putting the people and the communities it serves first.
“Since the bank’s founding in 1989, it has focused on meeting the needs of its customers and on growing our local economy,” he said. “Metro Insurance is a core part of that mission and is here to help folks in St. Clair County and beyond get the best possible price for top quality insurance coverage.”
In addition to three Pell City locations, there are Metro Bank locations in Moody, Ragland, Lincoln, Ashville, Gadsden and Heflin. Each of these can connect customers with Metro Insurance specialists.
Jason M. Dorough, Metro Bank president and CEO, said the new location for Metro Insurance is exciting.
“We are an independent insurance agency, so we are able to represent a lot of different insurance companies,” he said. “This gives us the ability to provide multiple quotes for our customers, and help find them the best insurance at the best price to meet their needs.”