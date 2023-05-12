 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Metro Bank opens new headquarters for Metro Insurance in Pell City

Metro

Headquartered in Pell City, Metro Bank celebrated its expansion into a full offering of insurance services to add to the bank’s financial services. Metro Bank acquired and fully renovated the building next door to its main branch located at 800 Martin Street South in Pell City, for Metro Insurance.

 By Laura Nation | The Daily Home

Tuesday’s celebration marked another expansion in customer service for Metro Bank in Pell City, with an official red-ribbon cutting and a brand new location for new specialized services.

Metro Bank has renovated and redesigned the building adjacent to its headquarters at 800 Martin Street South, integrating it into the bank complex for Metro Insurance.