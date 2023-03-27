 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Methodists announce public Holy Week plans

First United Methodist Church of Talladega

The First United Methodist Church of Talladega 

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Talladega First Methodist Church will be continuing a long-standing tradition of during Holy Week this year.

“Each weekday, all are invited to to gather at noon in the sanctuary and enjoy a brief time of worship and an inspirational message, followed by a lunch and fellowship in the Fellowship Hall,” according to a release from the church. All events will conclude by 1 p.m. daily for those who need to get back to work.