Methodists announce public Holy Week plans

Talladega First Methodist Church will be continuing a long-standing tradition of during Holy Week this year.
“Each weekday, all are invited to to gather at noon in the sanctuary and enjoy a brief time of worship and an inspirational message, followed by a lunch and fellowship in the Fellowship Hall,” according to a release from the church. All events will conclude by 1 p.m. daily for those who need to get back to work.
On Monday, April 3, First Methodist Pastor Todd Henderson will preach on John 12:1-11; Tuesday, Kiki Wood-Terry of Trinity United Methodist Church will preach on John 12:20-36, followed the next day by Barbara Embry Embry of Victory-Talladega, based on John 13:21-32.
On Thursday, LeAnn Scarborough of First Presbyterian will talk about John 13:1-17, 31b-35, and Robert Klotz of First Baptist will give the Good Friday sermon on John 18-:1-19:42.
Easter Sunday services with Henderson will include a contemporary style service in the Fellowship Hall and a lively, traditional style service starting at 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary. All are welcome.