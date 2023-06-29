Meth distribution charges filed against three

The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force has charged three people with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute earlier this month.
According to Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, Raven Samon Adair, 32, of Sylacauga and Christopher Zachary Kidd, 30, of Alexander City were riding in the same car June 15 when they were pulled over by Sylacauga police for a traffic violation.
Adair had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant in Childersburg and was arrested on that.
Roberson said Aidar had ice, a type of crystal methamphetamine in her purse, and more was found in the car. Altogether, police found just under an ounce of the drug, plus drug paraphernalia, and both were arrested.
Roberson said there was not quite enough meth for a trafficking charge, but enough to charge possession with intent to distribute.
Bond in both cases was set at $10,000. Both Adair and Kidd were still in the Talladega County Metro Jail Wednesday evening.
Lacorey Curry, 42, of Talladega, was arrested June 20 on a warrant for distribution of a controlled substance that dates back to 2019.
Roberson said Curry had been charged after selling methamphetamine to an undercover operative as part of a federal investigation in late 2019. The other people involved in that investigation had already been arrested, but Curry had not.
His bond was set at $15,000, according to jail records; he posted bond and was released the same day he was booked into the jail. Possession with intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled substance are both Class B felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.