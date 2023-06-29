 Skip to main content
Meth distribution charges filed against three

The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force has charged three people with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute earlier this month.

According to Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, Raven Samon Adair, 32, of Sylacauga and Christopher Zachary Kidd, 30, of Alexander City were riding in the same car June 15 when they were pulled over by Sylacauga police for a traffic violation.

