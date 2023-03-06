 Skip to main content
Meth distribution charged against two

Roy Dwight Ingram and Anthony Scott Hazel

 Submitted photos

Two Talladega County men have been arrested and charged in connection with distribution of methamphetamine as a result of a series of operations by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force between April and November of 2020.

Roy Dwight Ingram, 68, of Sylacauga, and Anthony Scott Hazel, 34, of Talladega, were both arrested Tuesday in separate traffic stops initiated by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies.