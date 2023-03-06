Meth distribution charged against two

Two Talladega County men have been arrested and charged in connection with distribution of methamphetamine as a result of a series of operations by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force between April and November of 2020.
Roy Dwight Ingram, 68, of Sylacauga, and Anthony Scott Hazel, 34, of Talladega, were both arrested Tuesday in separate traffic stops initiated by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies.
According to Metro Jail records, Ingram was charged with distribution of a controlled substance dating from August 2022, and was also served with a warrant for misdemeanor theft. Bond was set at $15,000, with Ingram still behind bars Thursday afternoon.
Hazel was arrested the same day and also charged with distribution, also with a $15,000 bond. Jail records say that the case against him dates from November.
Hazel was also still in jail Thursday.
Task Force Commander Mike Roberson said that both men are accused of selling methamphetamine to undercover officers last year. Warrants against several other suspects have also been issued, he said.
The names of these others, along with Ingram and Hazel, had been entered into the National Criminal Information Center database, which is why the first two arrests were made following traffic stops.
“They were pulled over for something else, and then the warrants popped up,” Roberson explained. “And there will be several more to come.”
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.