Merlin the Sylacauga magician will try to fool Penn & Teller on Friday

Illusionist, magician and native Sylacaugan David Merlin will be attempting to fool Penn & Teller on Friday at 8 p.m. on the CW, according to a news release.
“Because of COVID, we couldn’t film in Las Vegas, but actually filmed in Sylacauga on the fellowship hall stage of First Methodist Church,” Merlin said. “We turned it into a set. We also filmed at various locations around Sylacauga and Kymulga Grist Mill, and those spots will be seen on the show.”
Building the set wasn’t the only issue faced in filming a segment for a national TV show in a fellowship hall in Sylacauga.
“Being that the Hollywood camera crew couldn’t travel to film, we had to fly in professional cameras and audio equipment,” Merlin said. "My magician friend Brian Reaves, the music director at Victory Church in Pell City and his wife Lisette Reaves heloped me pull off this very technical task. Brian is one of the top close-up magicians in the south and also an expert videographer. Hise wife acted as my assistant on camera.”
Their son Brian Reaves was also involved in the filming, and Christian Simpkins of First Methodist Church “was also vital in making this complex project such a success.”
According to the show’s website, “On ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us,’ aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Penn and Teller see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits or helpful camera cuts. Alyson Hannigan hosts.
This will not be Merlin’s national television debut, since has previously appeared on America’s Go Talent, Germany’s Got Talent and twice on The Late Show With David Letterman.
“I even worked with Universal Studios on the Harry Potter Theme Park attraction,” he added.
He will also be appearing on the Matt Murphy radio show, 99.5 FM to promote his appearance Thursday morning.
In the same release, he also asnnounced that he has teamed up with actor Butch Patrick (best know as Eddie Munster) for a travelling show to be called “Munster and Merlin."
We will also be doing outdoor events for fairs, festivals malls and even car dealerships. We will be bringing in the Munster Koach car along with the greatest sideshow attraction ever invented called “Grandpa’s Creature” (a creation of mine),” Merlin said.