 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PELL CITY

Mental health resources detailed at school board meeting

A report on the availability of mental health resources for students in the Pell City School System took center stage for the Pell City Board of Education Jan. 17.

Superintendent Dr. James Martin introduced Assistant Superintendent Dr. Leah Stover, who delivered a detailed account of the tiers of services in place within the system and explained their roles for various student age groups.