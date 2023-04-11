 Skip to main content
Memorial service today in Sylacauga to honor rescue crew members who died

SYLACAUGA — Air Methods, a privately owned helicopter company, is partnering with the Life Saver 4 Base to host a memorial service on April 11 at 10 a.m. in honor of the latter's fallen crew members. The memorial service will be held at Legion Stadium at Sylacauga High School. 

This service is to honor pilot Marcus Gunn and flight nurse Adam Russell who died following a fatal aircraft accident on April 2. 