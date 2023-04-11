Memorial service today in Sylacauga to honor rescue crew members who died

SYLACAUGA — Air Methods, a privately owned helicopter company, is partnering with the Life Saver 4 Base to host a memorial service on April 11 at 10 a.m. in honor of the latter's fallen crew members. The memorial service will be held at Legion Stadium at Sylacauga High School.
This service is to honor pilot Marcus Gunn and flight nurse Adam Russell who died following a fatal aircraft accident on April 2.
“The service will commence with a flyover, followed by various guest speakers, a special presentation for the families, ringing of the bell by the Sylacauga Fire Department, bagpipes and the last call recording to end the ceremony” vice president of corporate communications Denis Coffman said in a media advisory released to the public.
Doors will open at 9:15 a.m. and guests are urged to park in the empty parking lot located at the corner of E 5th Street and North Main Avenue. Once guests have parked they will be able to use the free shuttle services that will be provided to and from the stadium.