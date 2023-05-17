Memorial Day observance to hear from retired general

The Talladega Hall of Heroes will host a Memorial Day observance at the historic Ritz Theater on May 29 starting at 10 a.m.
The event begins with an invocation and singing the national anthem, followed by an introduction and welcome to guest speaker Brigadier General (Ret.) David R. Brown. According to his biography on the Alabama National Guard website, “Brigadier General Brown was Commander, 31st Chemical, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Brigade, Alabama National Guard. One of the Brigade's main roles is to conduct Defense Support of Civilian (DSCA) missions as assigned through the governor. In this role, he commanded the Department of Defense Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Consequence Response Force B.”
Brown’s remarks will be followed by the traditional “Roll Call of Remembrance,” the reading of all the names of Talladega County residents who gave their lives for their country during World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.
After the reading of the names, the assembly will depart the Ritz Theater and move across the street to the courthouse lawn for the wreath-laying ceremony.
An honor guard will then take position in front of the Talladega County War Memorial Monument will post a wreath and render honors.
The honor guard will be lead by MSG (Retired) Danny Warwick, the Post #17 American Legion Riders, Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Honor Team and all active and retired military personnel.
Taps will be played by Jeff Wood.
An open house for the Hall of Heroes Museum will immediately follow the ceremony