 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
TALLADEGA

Memorial Day observance to hear from retired general

The Talladega Hall of Heroes will host a Memorial Day observance at the historic Ritz Theater on May 29 starting at 10 a.m.

The event begins with an invocation and singing the national anthem, followed by an introduction and welcome to guest speaker Brigadier General (Ret.) David R. Brown. According to his biography on the Alabama National Guard website, “Brigadier General Brown was Commander, 31st Chemical, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Brigade, Alabama National Guard. One of the Brigade's main roles is to conduct Defense Support of Civilian (DSCA) missions as assigned through the governor. In this role, he commanded the Department of Defense Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Consequence Response Force B.”