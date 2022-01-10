Meeting on same night as national title game, Talladega council makes it short and sweet

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council tabled a set of changes to City Manager Seddrick Hill’s contract during a scheduled meeting Monday evening that lasted less than 10 minutes. The changes will come up during the council’s next meeting Jan. 24, according to Council President Betty Spratlin.
In November, following a positive six-month evaluation by the council, Hill was given a $10,000 raise, from $126,000 to $136,000, and was given a city car worth up to $50,000.
The following month, Hill asked for his salary to be raised to $141,000, on a level with other area managers. He also asked that his contract be extended from two years to three or four years; the council would have to provide 12 months' notice after the third year if they planned to let the contract expire. The council seemed to react positively to the requests and asked that they presented with a contract to vote on.
Also Monday, the council:
—Excused Councilman Joe Power, who was not present for the meeting.
—Heard Hill thank the city’s department heads and Chad Jones of First of Bank of Alabama for attending a Main Street Alabama Application Workshop with him.
—Heard Mayor Timothy Ragland congratulate the Talladega High School football players who made the All-County team this year, including offensive players Jaylon Cunningham, Malik Williams and Tayshuane Phillips, defensive players Tyreke Curry, Chris Isbell and Gipp McKenzie and honorable mentions Ardarius Wilson, Javion Ashley, Kylan Curry, Zae Lyles.
—Heard Ragland congratulate Khalil Keith of Alpine, who played a major role in Baylor’s victory over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.