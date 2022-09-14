Medical issue sends several Lincoln students to hospital Monday, others held in class

Several students at Lincoln High School were transported to the hospital Monday after what the Talladega County superintendent called a medical issue.
Dr. Suzanne Lacey said there was a medical issue involving several students at the high school Monday.
“As a result of that, students were retained in their third period class until the issue was resolved.” the superintendent said.
Lacey did not give any specifics on what the medical issue was, citing the need for confidentiality with student information.
Lincoln Fire Chief Josh Vincent confirmed that his department was called to evaluate, treat and transport three students on Monday, but he could not give any specifics because of patient confidentiality.
The Lincoln Police Department, when asked for comment about the incident, referred The Daily Home to the Talladega County Board of Education.
