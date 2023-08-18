Mayoral candidates bring diverse experiences before the voters

Editor’s note: In accordance with the Daily Home’s goal of getting information about municipal political candidates before the voters as efficiently as possible, we posed a series of broad questions to the mayoral candidates via email, and collected their email responses.
What follows is the list of questions posed, then the responses of the mayoral candidates:
1: Tell us a little about yourself, educational and work background, family, civic involvement, and why you decided to run for office.
2: How do you see the role of mayor in the council / manager form of government? What is your role?
3: How do you see the relationship between the mayor, the city manager and the City Council?
4: What are your thoughts on transparency in city government?
5: What makes you the best candidate for the job?
Vann Caldwell
1. My basic resume: Currently State Constable, currently Real Estate Agent for Porter and Porter, currently on the Talladega City Industry Development Board. Currently, business owner of a security company and nail salon. Research for Chief Federal Judge, Scott Coolger, worked in public safety for the state of Alabama and two degrees from the University of Alabama in political science and History. Talladega High school. President of the Talladega Lions Club, Vice Chairman of the New South, FOP and a member of many community service groups and organizations such as the Shriners which have children hospitals and The Elks lodge.I am married and have two children and a member of Concord Church. I also, have a daughter that attends Salter Elementary in Talladega.
2. Under the Talladega form of City government the power of the mayor is though positive influence and a liaison for the people. By state law The city council has given a city manger the governing power. Under my leadership my main goal is to create jobs and build a community based team pushed with passion, balanced with knowledge and wisdom which would be used to grow the number of jobs and would cause a chain reaction of success. Jobs are my main focus. I love Talladega because it is the City of my birth. I will pour my heart out for the whole City of Talladega, My family has lived here or in the area for many decades. That is why I will give my level best. I have a University of Alabama education pulled together with a understanding built from a State job, along with football toughness my energy will improve the City. I will not take a salary. I am going to donate it to local charities.
3. I see it as (Democracy) balanced with the Constitution, laws ordinances, etc. We each work for the people and for the good of all who live, work and or play in Talladega. It is in the City's best interest to work together for the greater good.
4. I believe that transparency is critical to a free and prosperous people which safeguards us against corruption. I will always push for a open and transparent government.
5. I have a strong passion and a vented interest in the City of Talladega. I have always wanted to help the whole City to prosper and realize its full potential. I have the resume, tools and will power to best serve the people of Talladega as Mayor.
Jerry Cooper
1. I was born and raised in Talladega, educated in Talladega City Schools and graduated from Talladega High School. Me, my brother and two sisters all lived here.
2. I saw what worked well last time I was mayor, and nobody had any problems with it then. Things worked well, and it’s been great for the most part. I’m willing to work with everybody, and I’m not hard to get along with.
3. The mayor may not have any actual power, but he can make suggestions. I’m still active in the community, I’m still out there talking to people. And I find the morse listening I do and the less talking, the better off I am. But people come to me with ideas, and I bring those ideas to the city fathers. I’d like to see the mayor, manager and council work hand in hand to do away with as many stupid rules as possible, spend our money better and provide better services.
4. I’m an honest person, a truthful person. I learned growing up that the consequences were worse for telling a lie than for what you were telling the lie about. That’s how government should work, too.
5. I’m the best candidate for one because I’ve done it before. And I believe I can make things even better. I have learned a lot from the last time being mayor and the years in between. I’m not calling myself a wise man, but I have picked up some wisdom. Just call me. I’m going to promote this city all I can, tell the stories, and give it my best shot. If I can help, I will. I love this city, I was born and raised here, and I want to see it grow.
Ashton Hall
1. I am Ashton Scott Hall born and raised in the city of Talladega Alabama. My Mothers name is Tosha Scott, and Fathers name is Adrian Hall. I have 3 brothers and 1 sister. I attended Houston Elementary School, Zora Ellis Junior High School, and Talladega High School where I graduated with honors in 2019. I attended Talladega College and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Child Development & Instruction. During my time at Talladega College, I served as the Students Government Association Chief Justice, Vice President, and President. I currently serve as the Vice Chair of the Planning Commission for the City of Talladega. Also a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated where I have served as the Junior Province Vice Polemarch of the Southern Province of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated.
I decided to run for mayor to assist in pushing innovative ideas to increase industries and businesses such as family dining and retail. Helping produce more activities and organizations for our children in the community to participate will hopefully promote unity and decrease gun violence. I want to be an example for younger generations especially for young men by working in the community for positive change. I want them to know that if I can so can they!
2. Of course we all know the role of Mayor is to work together with the city council and the city manager to ensure that the day-to-day operations of the city run smoothly. We may not have a vote, but we have a voice. One of the main things I learned from my former Advisor Mrs. Ogutu, at Talladega College, is to use your voice and push for what you want to see happen. My role is to represent the city. Make sure people know and understand the good things we are doing in the city. Being another source for our citizens to talk to and express their concerns or ideas they have.
3. I see it as a team! We each have important roles and talents to bring to the table. The City Manager and our Current mayor have always worked together for the betterment of our city. Yes our roles and duties may not be the same, but we are all here to serve, work, and make the City of Talladega a great place to live.
4. Transparency is just being open and honest. We you’re transparent you promote accountability by providing the citizens with the information about what their Government is doing. Transparency and accountability is a win win for the citizens and it’s Government.
5. I’m young, energetic, flexible, willing to learn, open and receptive to change and any constructive criticism. I believe in open and honest communication as well as teamwork. I always try to go above and beyond in everything that I do.
Michael Martin
(no response)