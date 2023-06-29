 Skip to main content
Mayor Ragland joins youth advocacy group

Talladega Mayor Timothy L. Ragland has joined Youth Advocate Programs (YAP), Inc. as National Director of Policy and Governmental Affairs. The remote position will enable Ragland to be Talladega-based as he continues his mayoral duties.

In his new position, Ragland will help “strengthen YAP’s position as an informed resource for bipartisan efforts to bring communities innovative, evidence-informed family-centered youth justice, child welfare, adult re-entry, behavioral health, and neighborhood safety services.”

