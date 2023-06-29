Mayor Ragland joins youth advocacy group

Talladega Mayor Timothy L. Ragland has joined Youth Advocate Programs (YAP), Inc. as National Director of Policy and Governmental Affairs. The remote position will enable Ragland to be Talladega-based as he continues his mayoral duties.
In his new position, Ragland will help “strengthen YAP’s position as an informed resource for bipartisan efforts to bring communities innovative, evidence-informed family-centered youth justice, child welfare, adult re-entry, behavioral health, and neighborhood safety services.”
In a statement announcing the appointment, the organization said it relies on neighborhood-based staff who work with youth and families in their homes, schools, and neighborhood sites. Community-based YAP staff help connect program participants to tools that improve their economic, educational, and emotional wellbeing.
Ragland became Talladega’s first Black mayor and youngest in at least a generation after winning a runoff election in late 2019. A native of Talladega, he is a graduate of Faulkner University’s Thomas Goode Jones School of Law, Auburn University at Montgomery, and Marion Military Institute.
Ragland received an honorable discharge from the United States Army Reserve after eight years of service.
“Representing the city during and post-pandemic, Mayor Ragland has advanced a community-centered plan that prioritizes social services that support education and workforce development,” according to the release. He serves as a member of the African American Mayors Association, Mayors Against Illegal Guns, Cities United, the Mayors’ Alliance to End Childhood Hunger, and NewDEAL Leaders.
He did not qualify to run for a second term as mayor in 2023, and will be leaving office in November.
Ragland is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. He and his wife, Chelsea, are the proud parents of one daughter.
Founded in 1975, YAP is a national nonprofit with offices in Alabama and 34 other states and the District of Columbia. The organization partners with youth justice, child welfare, behavioral health, public safety, and other systems to provide community-based services that provide more effective, economical, and equitable alternatives to youth incarceration and residential care and keep neighborhoods safer.