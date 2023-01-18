Mayor, city manager, council work together to make services keep up with growth

Editor’s note: The third in a series of interviews with local mayors about their jobs and their hopes for the new year.
For Pell City, the key words describing its present and future are likely best expressed as “On the move.”
Using 2020 U.S. Census data, the city was named the ninth-fastest growing city in the state, and a visit to the busy spot along the intersection of I-20 and U. S. 231 in St. Clair County makes it clear.
In a time of rebound from several years of disruption from the effects of COVID-19 and its repercussions, the landscape in the city of approximately 12,939, per the 2020 census, has continued to see change.
Just a block from the busy interstate, a brand new shopping center is bringing in a variety of nationally known retailers such as Hobby Lobby, Pet Smart, Ross, TJ Maxx, Old Navy and several more. The development includes approximately 135,000 square feet of space and is expected to open this year.
This project follows a timeline of growth in services and options for Pell City residents that has been steadily ticking along since the early 2000s, with the opening of a Jefferson State Community campus in 2006, a brand new hospital with the name Ascension St. Vincent’s/St. Clair in the same section of the city, followed by the doors opening to the Col. Robert L. Howard Veterans Home in 2012.
All three of these additions to the city’s list of offerings have spawned more interest in the city’s location, with the I-20 and U.S. 231 hub a large drawing point to more.
Lately there’s been an expanded and renovated City Hall to accommodate more services for the public, and a Municipal Complex to house the city’s library, headquarters for the Chamber of Commerce and space for handling important city interests such as the Pell City Industrial Development Board and other organizations.
Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt, 53, who is now midway through his second term of office, points out the importance of positive growth, the family oriented environment found in the community and attention to the city’s school system and recreational outlets.
He speaks proudly of the city he represents, the city employees who work to keep things flowing smoothly in the city on the move and how he came to the decision to add the duties of becoming a mayor to a busy family and law practice.
Pruitt came to Alabama after finishing college at Tulane University, having had lots of exposure to the state with grandparents he spent summers with in the Cullman area.
He worked as an accountant, and for a while with the State Parole Board in Birmingham, completed law school while he was there, and was making decisions about where he might put down roots as a new attorney.
Law school had always been a part of his plans for the future, Pruitt said, and after a bit of a break from school, picked up on this part of the goals he’d set.
After this, Pruitt had new decisions to make about his own future, and it didn’t take him long to put the process into motion.
“I would kind of just drive around, and I found Pell City,” he said. “I just feel that this is where God put me.”
That was in 1992 when he made the move, and established his law practice in the heart of his new home of Pell City.
Moving to the area, he met and married his wife, Stephanie; their two sons, Will and Max, have grown up in the city he chose to become part of.
Since those days, Pruitt said he gave a lot of thought to the roles he might choose along the way, and among many things, the thoughts of wanting to help the community grow were foremost, he said.
“I wanted to, and still do, help in creating opportunities for children growing up here to have, careers, education, their futures, these were the things I was thinking about,” he said. “Becoming involved in ‘politics’ wasn’t really my interest, even though I enjoy being informed and following the things taking place in politics, it was I decided that I wanted to be involved in the future of our city, and see what I could do to help.”
Fast forward 30 years, and Pruitt continues his duties as mayor, and as a full-time attorney. He’s also pleased that his parents decided to make Pell City their home.
“This is an incredible time to be involved in Pell City’s growth and development,” Pruitt said. “So many solid precedents have been laid by former, and some are still current members of the city’s government.”
Those involved in the city’s path to the future are “a great group of people,” Pruitt said, and the City Council he is in office with is a cohesive group that wants to get things done.
“Our City Council has a diverse range of talents,” he said. “And this serves us very well. Everyone has come in with the attitude of doing the job.”
He also credits the decision made to turn to a council-manager form of government as a wise one made during a prior administration.
Brian Muenger has held the city manager post since 2015, and is a tremendous asset for the city’s operations, planning and logistics, Pruitt said.
The business operations for the city are critical, and so are the needs connected with adding services and retail conveniences, along with industrial and recreational growth and management, Pruitt said.
A revamp and renovation to the Pell City Civic Center has been a recent necessity to enhance the area, and last year, the city and volunteers worked to upgrade and enhance Kids Castle at Pell City’s Lakeside Park.
There’s the draw of Logan Martin Lake for many, both for younger families and for retirees who choose to make their homes in Pell City, the location itself makes the city an easy commute to metro areas along a major interstate and U.S. route intersection, Pruitt said.
The city continues its efforts in paving and adding water and sewer improvements, and is always on the search for grant funds supplement regular tax revenue, Pruitt said.
“There’s a timeline for these, but saving our city hundreds of thousands of dollars is important,” Pruitt said. “We watch for these opportunities.”
Pruitt returns to many of the reasons he sought the office of mayor from the very beginning.
“Pell City’s biggest challenge is maintaining and encouraging growth, while managing critical assets and infrastructure,” he has stated. “Our infrastructure is a support for our future growth.”
The process of realigning access to the city’s hospital, veterans’ home and Jefferson State Community College campus is on the board for this year, with plans drawn and bids for the new roadway addition expected to be opened in February.
Pruitt is also hoping to see progress in developing a plan for the city to make use of an approximately seven-acre site along U.S. 78, the former location of Avondale Mills.
Pell City has prospered because, despite its growth, it maintains its identity as a family-oriented community with strong, small-town values, Pruitt notes.
“But it is my faith that dictates my conduct, and demands that I protect and promote the values that have made Pell City such a wonderful place to raise a family,” he said.