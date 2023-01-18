 Skip to main content
PELL CITY

Mayor, city manager, council work together to make services keep up with growth

RUNNING THE TOWN

Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt and City Manager Brian Muenger

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Editor’s note: The third in a series of interviews with local mayors about their jobs and their hopes for the new year.

For Pell City, the key words describing its present and future are likely best expressed as “On the move.”