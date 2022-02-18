Masked men break into home, hit victim in the head, leave without taking anything

Talladega Police are investigating a home-invasion burglary reported by a resident of City Court II on Thursday at about 6:25 p.m.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the victim, a 46-year-old man, reported that several masked men forced their way through his front door, and he was then hit on the head several times with a weapon of some sort. The men then left, without apparently taking anything, Thompson said.
The victim appeared to have an injury behind one of his ears and was transported by NorthStar Ambulance to Citizens Baptist Medical Center. His injuries did not appear life threatening.
Few details were available Friday as the investigation continued.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
You may also leave an anonymous tip through the city’s website, www.talladega.com.