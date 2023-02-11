Mardi Gras in Talladega

An old Southern courthouse and a modest crowd celebrating the kickoff of Mardi Gras -- what's not to love? An enthusiastic number of townsfolk braved the cold, rainy weather Saturday morning in Talladega to enjoy a parade and party on the Square. After collecting their beads and Moon Pies, the people moved over to the courthouse lawn, where they were treated to gumbo, chili, bloody Marys and bread pudding. The festivities continue next weekend with the annual Mardi Gras Gala at the Speed Vision Dome, with proceeds going to benefit arts education programs at Talladega’s Historic Ritz Theater. For more information, call 256-315-0000 or visit Talladega Mardi Gras’ Facebook page.