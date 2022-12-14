 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
TALLADEGA

Many shots fired, but no one hurt on Howard Street

An incident Monday night on Howard Street saw more than 30 shots fired and three homes damaged, but no one injured. There is a suspect in the case, but no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon, as the case remained under investigation.

According to Talladega police Lt. Bob Curtis, the first victim, a 22-year-old male, told investigators that he was returning to his home on the 700 block of Howard Street Monday night when he noticed another car following him. When he got home, the victim said a known suspect got out of the car and opened fire. The victim managed to return fire, with neither person hitting the other.