Many shots fired, but no one hurt on Howard Street

An incident Monday night on Howard Street saw more than 30 shots fired and three homes damaged, but no one injured. There is a suspect in the case, but no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon, as the case remained under investigation.
According to Talladega police Lt. Bob Curtis, the first victim, a 22-year-old male, told investigators that he was returning to his home on the 700 block of Howard Street Monday night when he noticed another car following him. When he got home, the victim said a known suspect got out of the car and opened fire. The victim managed to return fire, with neither person hitting the other.
Curtis said the victim’s house and two other occupied residences on the same block were damaged. One house was occupied by a 42-year-old woman, the other by a 72-year-old woman.
Investigators recovered 29 7.62x39 cartridges in the intersection that are believed to have been fired by the suspect, and six 9 mm casings in front of the front porch of the first victim’s house that came from his weapon, Curtis said.
At least one shot passed through the east wall of the first victim’s home, also damaging a mattress, a pillow and a television set inside the residence. There were also several holes in the underpinning of the residence, Curtis said.
The second victim said her house was hit one time, and the third victim reported several bullet holes in the side of her home. Again, no one was hit.
The first victim said he knew the shooter.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.