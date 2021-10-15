Manager of Childersburg convenience store pleads guilty to failing to pay sales tax

The manager of a convenience store in Childersburg has pleaded guilty to wilfully failing to pay sales taxes, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.
Simon Njuku, 45, of Irondale managed the Betty Foodmart on U.S. 280 in Childersburg. He was given a reverse split sentence, with three years probation followed by two years in prison, with the court likely to suspend the latter portion if he keeps up with the terms of probation.
“Njuku admitted that (he) routinely underreported (his) convenience store’s gross sales order to reduce his tax bill,” Marshall said. “Under state law, businesses must report and pay sales taxes to the Alabama Department of Revenue on a monthly basis. An Investigation by the department revealed that (he) underreported his sales and reduced his tax bill each month for a period of nearly three years, between January 2016 and December 2018. The investigation revealed that Njuku underpaid his business sales tax by $20,454.58.”
In addition to the reverse split sentence, Njuku must make restitution for the $20,000 he under-reported and $13,765 in additional funds, fees and costs.
Marshall said the case was prosecuted in Montgomery County by his special prosecution division, particularly assistant attorneys general Peggy Rossmanith and Nathan Mays. The case was investigated and referred by the Alabama Department of Revenue.