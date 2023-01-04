Man with previous drug charges is charged with more

A Talladega man was jailed Dec. 29 on charges of driving under the influence, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia — while he was out on bond for drug trafficking.
Robert Joseph Davis, 37, was arrested at the Cherry Street Texaco Station Friday after police were called to a man unconscious at the pumps across the hood of a blue Ford F-150. According to Lt, Ron McElrath, personnel at the gas station recognized Davis, whom they had dealt with before.
Davis was still unconscious when officers arrived, and paramedics were called to the scene to check him, McElrath said.
Once he had been revived, McElrath said Davis was agitated and uncooperative, refusing to perform a field sobriety test and asking to speak to his lawyer.
McElrath said Davis was arrested for driving under the influence, and that a set of digital scales were found in his pants pocket as he was patted down. An inventory of his truck, before it was impounded, turned up bags of what appear to be cocaine and fentanyl, McElrath said.
According to court records, Davis had been arrested in 2021 on charges of trafficking or manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of a pipe and possession of crack cocaine, Ecstacy, Suboxone, Soma, Sublocade, hydrocodone, Sustanton, Trenbalone and Enan.
Sublocade is a prescription medication used to counter some of the side effects of opiate withdrawal and addiction. The last three drugs are all anabolic steroids. Sustanton and Enan are used as testosterone boosters, among other things. Trenbolone is commonly used on livestock, but it is not legal for human consumption.
All of the earlier charges are still pending grand jury, according to court documents.
Davis was given a $100,000 bond on the trafficking charge, which he was able to post at some point. That bond was revoked when he was arrested on new charges.
Trafficking or manufacture of a controlled substance is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison. Possession of a controlled substance is a Class D felony, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and, in this case, driving under the influence, are misdemeanors.