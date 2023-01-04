 Skip to main content
Man with previous drug charges is charged with more

A Talladega man was jailed Dec. 29 on charges of driving under the influence, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia — while he was out on bond for drug trafficking.

Robert Joseph Davis, 37, was arrested at the Cherry Street Texaco Station Friday after police were called to a man unconscious at the pumps across the hood of a blue Ford F-150. According to Lt, Ron McElrath, personnel at the gas station recognized Davis, whom they had dealt with before.