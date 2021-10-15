Man who shot at Sylacauga police officer charged with attempted murder

SYLACAUGA — William Wayne Osbourn was charged today with attempted murder of a police officer, a Class A felony, and shooting into an occupied vehicle, a Class B felony.
Bond was set at $250,000 by Judge Will Hollingsworth. If convicted, Osbourn could face a sentence of 10 years to 99 years or life in prison and a fine of up to $60,000.
According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, on Oct. 13, Sylacauga Police Department, Patrol Division, was involved in an officer-involved shooting at about 5:30 p.m.
Officers tried to make contact with Osbourn around Beth Yates Park. He ran through the park and across South Broadway Avenue and into the parking lot of the Sylacauga First Baptist Church where he began shooting at a Sylacauga Police Officer that had just turned into the parking lot.
Osbourn shot into the police cruiser multiple times with a large caliber handgun. The SPD officer returned fire striking Osbourn in the lower abdomen. The officer was not injured.
Officers rendered first aid until Sylacauga Ambulance Service arrived and transported Osbourn to the helipad for Lifesaver helicopter. Osbourn was flown to UAB Hospital and upon his release later that night, he was taken into custody and transported to the Talladega County Jail and held without bond pending formal charges. No one at the church was injured during the incident.