Man walks into the emergency room with gunshot wound to his head

An incident Saturday afternoon on the 500 block of Avenue H left a Talladega man in the hospital in Birmingham with a gunshot wound to the head.
According to Detective Lisa Garrett, the shooting itself seems to have happened just before 4 p.m., but was not immediately reported. Police were first called to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center after the victim, a 26-year-old man, walked into the emergency room with a head wound. The victim was later airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital via LifeSaver Helicopter.
He remained at UAB in stable condition, as of Monday afternoon.
Garrett said two vehicles parked on Avenue H were damaged during the same incident; a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck appeared to have a bullet pass through the fender and the tire, and a Cadlillac STS was also hit once. Neither vehicle was occupied, and the owners of the two vehicles do not appear to have been involved.
Officers recovered a total of 32 shell casings in three different areas near the scene of the shooting. There were 15 9 mm casings and three .223 caliber casings recovered at the intersection of Avenue H and Bingham streets, and 14 more .223s recovered on Avenue H between Scott and Sloan streets.
The victim reported that he was walking down Avenue H when he was shot, Garrett said.
The chain of events leading up to the shooting remained unclear Monday afternoon. Witnesses reported seeing two black vehicles, possibly a Dodge Durango and a Cadillac of some kind at the scene, with the victim possibly inside one of the vehicles. It was unclear Monday if the victim was actually the intended target.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. Tips may also be left at the city’s website, www.talladega.com.