Man uses gun to rob Dollar General, runs away with $1,500 in cash

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General Store on Stemley Road on Sunday night.
According to Captain Mike Jones, the cashiers at the store said a Black male wearing black pants, a red jacket and gloves came in and brandished a gun, demanding cash.
The suspect took about $1,500 from the cash register and the safe and then fled on foot, Jones said. A more detailed description was not readily available Monday afternoon, but Jones said the incident was captured on video.
No merchandise was stolen and no one was injured, Jones added.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigative division at 256-761-2141or leave an anonymous tip through www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.