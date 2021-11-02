Man tries to make sale on Facebook Marketplace, gets robbed at gunpoint instead

A sale arranged on Facebook Marketplace has ended in armed robbery, according to Talladega Police.
According to Chief John McCoy, the victim, a 29-year-old male, met over social media and agreed to meet. McCoy said there was the sale of an item involved, but the report did not make clear what the item was.
In any case, one of the suspects and the victim agreed to meet in a detached garage at a house on Wells Avenue at about 5 p.m. Oct. 27. The victim said when he turned on a light, a males suspect pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at his head and made him sit. He then put the gun in his pocket and took out a knife, which he held to the victim’s throat.
At this point, McCoy said, the female suspect took the victim’s iPhone X and car keys, then demanded the password for the phone. With the keys, she took the victim’s wallet, containing two credit cards, from his car, then returned his keys to him.
After they left, the victim drove to his bank, had the cards cancelled, and then drove to the police department to file a report. McCoy said the officer who took the report noted that the victim did have some minor injuries.
About an hour later, police responded to a fight call at the address where the alleged robbery had taken place. One of the people fighting matched the description of the male robber, and, upon being searched, mariuana was located. This individual was arrested for possession of marijuana in the second degree, but as of Tuesday he had not been charged with the robbery.
The case remains under investigation, McCoy said.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip at the city’s web site, www.talladega.com.