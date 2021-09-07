You are the owner of this article.
Man transported to hospital after motorcycle accident Saturday

LINCOLN — A single motorcycle wreck Saturday left one man in the hospital. 

Lincoln Fire Chief Josh Vincent said his department received a call of an accident near the railroad overpass on Honda Drive at 8:25 p.m. Saturday.  He said units responded a few minutes later to find a single motorcycle and its rider in the roadway. 

Vincent said the rider was transported to the University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham by a survival flight helicopter. He said the man is expected to make a full recovery.

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the accident.

 

Taylor Mitchell, Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.

