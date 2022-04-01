Man takes computer to be fixed, where they find child pornography files

A Childersburg man is facing felony child pornography charges following a joint investigation by the Birmingham Police Department, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Robert Martin Wimer, 52, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies Thursday following the joint investigation. According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Wimer was originally held without bond. District Judge Jeb Fannin eventually set bond in the amount of $20,000, cash or property..
Tubbs said that Wimer was allegedly having some sort of difficulty with his laptop. He took the computer to a shop in Birmingham, where the child pornography files were discovered. Someone at the shop contacted Birmingham Police, who contacted the state Task Force.
Wimer remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail Friday afternoon.
Possession of obscene material is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.