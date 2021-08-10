Man struck by car after fight breaks out at Talladega Downs

Talladega Police responded to a call at Talladega Downs on Saturday night involving someone struck by a car.
According to Det. Jeremy Faulkner, the event occurred in the parking lot between 7 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. A large crowd of people had gathered, and an argument and then a fight broke out. Someone attempting to leave in a silver car struck the victim in the case, a 26-year-old man.
Faulkner said the victim was conscious and talking when police arrived, and was later taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
No further description of the car or the driver was available.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website.