Man says two robbers jumped him, then shot him

Talladega Police are investigating an armed robbery and assault that ended with the victim sustaining a gunshot wound to his shoulder Monday evening.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, the victim, a 30-year-old male, said he pulled into the parking lot of the Dollar General store on Alabama 77 North between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. when he said he was jumped from behind by two masked men.
One of his assailants hit him on the head with a gun butt. The men then took the victim’s gun, probably a 9 mm handgun, and then shot him one time in the shoulder with a .40 caliber handgun.
The victim said the two men then got into a gray Chrysler 300 and drove onto 77, heading north, toward Lincoln.
The victim managed to run across the street, and was eventually transported to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center. Faulkner said the bullet seems to have gone all the way through the victim’s shoulder. His injury is not considered life threatening.
The victim was not able to give a more detailed description of his assailants or what they were wearing. He said he believed the gun that was stolen from him was a 9 mm, but could not say for certain.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.