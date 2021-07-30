Man robs produce and peanuts stand, victim throws the book at him before escaping

Talladega Police are investigating a robbery or attempted robbery at a fresh produce and boiled peanuts stand on Alabama 21 North on Thursday afternoon.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the victim told investigators that she was approached by a white man wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans at about 2:40 p.m. She asked the man how he was, and he told her he was fine but “I’m going to need you to give me all the money in your register.”
Thompson said the victim thought he was kidding at first, but then he produced what appeared to be a 9 mm handgun.
The victim “threw a book” at the suspect and ran out toward Alabama 21, Thompson said. The initial report was unclear as to whether or not anything was actually stolen.
No further description of the suspect was available Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip through the city’s website, www.talladega.com, or through Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama, using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.