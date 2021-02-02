Man pronounced dead after shooting in Knoxville Homes community

Talladega Police responded to a fatal shooting in the Knoxville Homes community Sunday night, according to an incident and offense report.
Carlos Fields, 43, of Birmingham, was pronounced dead by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy at 86 Knoxville Homes just after 11:30 p.m.
According to Police Chief Jason Busby, officers responded to a shooting call in Knoxville Homes at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday and made contact with a female, who said her boyfriend had been shot dead inside her apartment.
“They found him laying near the back door of the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds,” Busby said. “When they got there, he was non-responsive and they couldn’t find a pulse. The medics arrived shortly afterward, but they said there was nothing they could do.”
Busby said the woman who officers talked to when they arrived lived in the apartment where the shooting happened. Fields lived in Birmingham but came to visit her in Talladega most weekends.
“She said he was taking her garbage out the backdoor when a male suspect pointed a pistol at him and backed him up inside the apartment,” Busby said. “He then demanded money from both victims, then shot Fields several times before fleeing on foot.”
He added that neither of the victims appeared to have given the suspect any money.
The female was not physically hurt, but appeared badly shaken, Busby said. She described the robber/shooter as being a young black male wearing jeans and a jacket and brandishing a handgun of some sort.
Investigators did recover several shell casings from the scene, he added.
This is Talladega’s first homicide of the new year.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You can also leave an anonymous tip via the city’s website, at www.talladega.com.