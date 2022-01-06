Man jailed in Talladega County for failure to register as sex offender

A Vincent man has been jailed in Talladega County for violating the state’s sex offender registration law.
Rickey Eugene Threatt, 58, was convicted of second-degree rape in St. Clair County in 1998, according to Captain Mike Jones, of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
Jones said authorities were notified in September that Threatt was going to be moving to an address on Little Pond Lane in Talladega after being released from prison on unrelated charges in November.
“He never showed up to register or to notify anyone that he was changing his address, so we got warrants for failure to register and failure to transfer in December,” Jones said.
Bond was set at $15,000 on each of the two SORNA violations by the magistrate who signed the warrant.
Threatt was arrested in St. Clair County on Dec. 29 and arrested on the Talladega County warrants. It was not clear if St. Clair County had warrants or not, Jones said.
According to court documents, this is not Threatt’s first problem with registration. He pleaded guilty to living too close to a school or day care center in Jefferson County in 2006 and to another SORNA violation in 2010. He also has a record for arrests on various drug charges as well.
Few details of Threatt’s 1989 conviction were readily available, other than that the victim was a female between the ages of 12 and 16.