Man injured in offer-involved shooting in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA — A Sylacauga police officer returned fire on a man who was firing shots and running toward his cruiser following a police chase that ended at First Baptist Church on Broadway Avenue on Wednesday, according to a WVTM-13 report.
The officer returned fire and struck the suspect in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
According to the report, Chief Kelley Johnson confirmed that an officer had been involved in the shooting, and the officers were not injured. Johnson did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.