 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Man held on domestic violence charge

Man held on domestic violence charge

Derrick Smoot

A Talladega man is being held on a $50,000 bond after being charged with choking his wife.

Derrick Leo Smoot, 54, was initially arrested for domestic violence assault in the third degree Saturday night, but the charges were later increased, according to Lt. Bob Curtis of the Talladega Police Department.

Tags