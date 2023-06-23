Man held on domestic violence charge

A Talladega man is being held on a $50,000 bond after being charged with choking his wife.
Derrick Leo Smoot, 54, was initially arrested for domestic violence assault in the third degree Saturday night, but the charges were later increased, according to Lt. Bob Curtis of the Talladega Police Department.
Curtis said officers were initially dispatched to the the home of Smoot and his wife on Sloan Avenue just before 11 p.m. The victim had several cuts to her face when officers made contact with her. The victim told the officers that she and Smoot had been having an argument and that he had assaulted her when she took up for someone else. The victim said Smoot hit her repeatedly, threw her on the ground and threw her phone at her.
When she tried to leave and called out to neighbors for help, she said Smoot grabbed her by the neck and choked her. She was later to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. Curtis said emergency room staff noted injuries include some that would be consistent with being choked.
Smoot told officers the fight began when his wife accused him of cheating on her. He was arrested without further incident.
Domestic violence assault by strangulation is a Class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.