Man held in Talladega County jail, charged with domestic violence

A Sycamore man is being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $5,000 bond after being arrested and charged with felony domestic violence Friday afternoon.
Quentin Yavon Hale, 21, was arrested by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for domestic violence assault in the second degree. He remained behind bars Friday evening.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Hale’s arrest stemmed from an incident on Spring Street in Sycamore on Jan. 16.
Tubbs said deputies responded to a call from a female resident who said Hale, the father of her child, had forced his way into her home and physically assaulted her. The woman had clearly visible injuries to her face and arm, Tubbs said, although the seriousness of her injuries was not immediately clear.
An investigator was called in and attempted to make contact with Hale, but was initially unsuccessful. The investigator then reached out to his family members. Hale eventually gave a statement regarding the events of Jan. 16 on Jan. 19. The completed case file was turned over to the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office, and a warrant for felony assault was issued.
Hale turned himself in to the Talladega County Metro Jail Friday, Tubbs said.
Domestic violence assault in the second degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.