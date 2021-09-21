Man gets caught by homeowner trying to steal $40 cash, three sets of car keys and mascara

A Weaver man has been arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies for burglary in the third degree, burglary in the second degree and theft of property in the first degree stemming from a series of incidents Sunday night.
Ronnie Martin King, 33, was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on bonds totaling $30,000, according to jail records. He was still behind bars Tuesday afternoon.
According to Captain Mike Jones, deputies first responded to an attempted car theft of Richeytown Road in Oxford. King allegedly tried to steal the battery from a 2007 Ford F250 and put it into a 2008 Ford F250, but apparently was not successful. He then found a 2013 Nissan Sentra that had been left unlocked with the keys in it.
Jones said he attempted to steal the Sentra, but the vehicle’s transmission locked up, and he was unsuccessful here as well.
Sometime between 8:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday night, a resident of Richietown Road awoke to find a man he did not recognize, allegedly King, in his bedroom. The man fled to other parts of the house, where the homeowner held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived.
Jones said King is accused of breaking into a storage shed at the residence and stealing a ratchet valued at $10. From inside the house, he is accused of stealing just under $40 in cash, three sets of vehicle keys valued at $20, two shotgun shells and a mascara.
Jones said the third-degree burglary charge stems from the break-in to the shed, while the second-degree charge comes from breaking into the house while the homeowner was inside.
It was not immediately clear why King was in Talladega County or how he had gotten here.
Burglary in the second degree and theft of property in the first degree are both class B felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony, punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.