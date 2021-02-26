Man convicted of 1990 murder in Childersburg is denied parole

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles heard 10 cases this week with connections to Talladega or St. Clair Counties, including one man convicted of murder in Childersburg in 1990.
Two of the cases were continued, the other eight (including the murderer) were denied outright. Three of those cases denied and one of the continuances involved prisoners who had been paroled at some point in the past.
Shannon K. Donahoo fatally shot Jason Brian Foster on July 7, 1990, when Donahoo was 16 years old. Foster also was 16 at the time.
Donahoo requested to be tried as a youthful offender was denied. At his trial, he testified that he acted in self defense after Foster attempted to choke him, but a jury found him guilty. He was subsequently sentenced to 35 years in prison, starting in 1993.
Antonio Lafell Jackson, 51, was also turned down for parole this week. Jackson is serving a life sentence for, among other crimes, two counts of first degree robbery in St. Clair County in 1998.
The other inmates who were turned down include Calvin Jerome Bruce, 55, sentenced to 90 months in prison for burglary in the third degree in Talladega County in 2019; John Quaye Labauve, 49, serving 16 years for receiving stolen property in the second degree in Talladega County in 2007; James Michael Stroud, 35, serving 115 months for theft of property and escape in Talladega County in 2019; Dakota Allen Pinkard, 33, serving 117 months for theft of property first degree in Talladega County in 2109; Deterrence Shaquan Swain, 27, serving 80 months for theft of property in the first degree in Talladega County last year and Thomas Traver Wood, 42, serving 25 years for various property crimes, including breaking into and entering a motor vehicle and forgery in Talladega County in 2007.
Labauve was previously paroled in 1990 after serving seven years of a 15-year sentence for burglary and more than 20 counts of forgery.
Stroud was previously paroled in 1997 after serving nine months of a three-year sentence, and Pinkard was paroled in 2018 after serving two years of a six-year sentence for various property crimes in Calhoun County.
The two continuances were for Mevion Storey, 52, serving 20 years for various property crimes including receiving stolen property in St. Clair County in 2003 and Jeron Lekel Blunt, serving 84 months for two counts each of possession and distribution of a controlled substance in St. Clair County last year.
Storey had previously been paroled in 1999 after serving four years of a 10-year sentence for theft, obstruction of justice and other charges.