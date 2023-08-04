Man charged with violating sex offender registry law

A Childersburg man has been charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Jonathan Lee Jones, 38, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Office deputies and was being held at the Metro Jail on a $7,500 bond. He was still behind bars Wednesday evening.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, Jonathan Jones (no relation) had been released from prison last year and registered an address in Childersburg. Deputies eventually determined that he was not living at the residence where he had been registered, and tracked him to another address in Childersburg, where he was staying with family members.
He admitted that he had been staying at the unregistered location for more than a week, and was arrested for failure to transfer residence.
His original conviction was for sexual abuse of a child in Clay County in 2017. The victim in that case was a 5-year-old girl.
SORNA violations are Class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.