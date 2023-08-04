 Skip to main content
Man charged with violating sex offender registry law

Man charged with violating sex offender registry law

Jonathan Jones

A Childersburg man has been charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Jonathan Lee Jones, 38, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Office deputies and was being held at the Metro Jail on a $7,500 bond. He was still behind bars Wednesday evening.