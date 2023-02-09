Man charged with theft of Presbyterian thrift store items

An Ashland man was arrested on misdemeanor charges in Talladega Sunday and may be facing felony theft charges.
The 42-year-old male was initially charged with attempting to elude a police officer and obstruction of governmental operations, but also allegedly stole well over $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Presbyterian Home For Children Thrift Store as well.
According to Police Lt. Bob Curtis, the man and a possible second suspect, a 34-year-old woman, were reported driving behind the thrift store at a high rate of speed in reverse. When the saw police, the female attempted to hide in a dumpster and the male tried to run away, but seemed “slow and confused,” Curtis said. Once one of the officers told him that he would not get away that way, the man started to walk back toward him, but stopped and tried to hide behind other cars in the parking lot as well.
Curtis said the man told the arresting officers “I hurt all over” as he was being handcuffed. Paramedics were called, and the man was deemed healthy enough to be arrested.
The vehicle the couple were in initially had four Eldorado Extreme Mud Claw tires valued at $500 tied to the roof. Inside the car, investigators found a Lock On tree stand valued at $75, an Old Man tree stand valued at $50, ladder sticks valued at $75, a Poulan chainsaw valued at $50, a Stihl leaf blower valued at $125, a Worx leaf blower valued at $100, a sports training net valued at $150, and various tools, including a pair of shears, a handsaw and a shovel, valued at $200. All of these items appeared to have been taken from the thrift shop.
Based on the value of the alleged stolen items, the man could be charged with felony theft, but had not been as of Wednesday afternoon. He posted bond on the misdemeanor charges Wednesday. The woman was not taken into custody, Curtis said.
The Daily Home does not generally publish the names of people who have been charged only with misdemeanor offenses.