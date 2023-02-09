 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Man charged with theft of Presbyterian thrift store items

An Ashland man was arrested on misdemeanor charges in Talladega Sunday and may be facing felony theft charges.

The 42-year-old male was initially charged with attempting to elude a police officer and obstruction of governmental operations, but also allegedly stole well over $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Presbyterian Home For Children Thrift Store as well.