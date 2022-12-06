 Skip to main content
Man charged with theft of Oldsmobile

A Talladega man has been charged with theft of property in the first degree for allegedly stealing a car in November.

Carlisle

Austin Shay Carlisle

Austin Shay Carlisle, 23, was arrested by Talladega police on a warrant Dec. 1. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Carlisle posted a $30,000 bond Dec. 3 and was released.