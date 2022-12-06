Man charged with theft of Oldsmobile

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
A Talladega man has been charged with theft of property in the first degree for allegedly stealing a car in November.
Austin Shay Carlisle, 23, was arrested by Talladega police on a warrant Dec. 1. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Carlisle posted a $30,000 bond Dec. 3 and was released.
Talladega police Detective Dennis McDaniel said Carlisle was charged with the theft of a 1989 Oldsmobile Ciera from a residence on Glenwood Road Nov. 21. Jail records indicate that Carlisle also lives on Glenwood Road.
The stolen car was recovered the next morning with an empty gas tank, McDaniel said. Carlisle was developed as a suspect and a warrant was obtained of his arrest.
Theft of property in the first degree is class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.