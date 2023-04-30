Man charged with stealing laptop from Alabama Power

A Sylacauga man has been indicted on a charge of felony theft after allegedly stealing a laptop from Alabama Power after paying his bill.
Joshua Luke Duke Sr., 35, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for theft of property in the third degree April 23. He posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
According to Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputy Capt. Mike Jones, Duke allegedly went to the Alabama Power office in Oak Grove to pay his bill in February, paid, and picked up an Acer laptop computer belonging to the power company on his way out the door. The incident was caught on videotape, Jones said.
Duke was located in Harpersville the next day, with the laptop still in his possession. The case was presented to a grand jury, which returned an indictment earlier this month.
Theft of property in the third degree is a Class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.