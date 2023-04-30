 Skip to main content
Man charged with stealing laptop from Alabama Power

A Sylacauga man has been indicted on a charge of felony theft after allegedly stealing a laptop from Alabama Power after paying his bill.

Joshua Luke Duke Sr., 35, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for theft of property in the third degree April 23. He posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.

Joshua Luke Duke Sr.jpg

Joshua Luke Duke Sr.