Man charged with stealing employee’s car at dealership

A Sylacauga man has been charged with theft of property in the first degree after allegedly stealing an employee’s car from the back lot of Serra Ford in Sylacauga.

Francisco Thomas Diaz, 23, was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $15,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.

