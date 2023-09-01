Man charged with stealing employee’s car at dealership

A Sylacauga man has been charged with theft of property in the first degree after allegedly stealing an employee’s car from the back lot of Serra Ford in Sylacauga.
Francisco Thomas Diaz, 23, was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $15,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson, officers were initially dispatched to Serra Ford Aug. 26. In the process of stealing the car, Diaz allegedly struck another car on the lot and then rammed the gate, damaging the stolen car as well as the gate and surrounding fence.
The following day, police stopped the stolen vehicle on Hammett Avenue near Fort Williams Street. There were three people in the vehicle at the time, who were all questioned by police, Johnson said.
Diaz, who was driving, was the only one of the three people in the vehicle that was arrested.
Bond was set in the case by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
Theft of property in the first degree is a Class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.