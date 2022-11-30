Man charged with producing child pornography

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
A Wadley man has been charged with two counts of producing child pornography in Talladega County.
According to Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Liles Parker, 36, was arrested Nov. 21 and held on bonds totaling $60,000. Parker posted bond and was released the same day he was arrested, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
Earlier in November, Jones said, investigators with the sheriff’s office were made aware of sexually explicit videos that Parker had allegedly showing two people under the age of 17 that were made without their consent. Investigators have identified both of the individuals shown in the videos.
“We’re still poring through evidence,” Jones said. “There’s a lot for us to go through. It’s still too early to say whether or not there might be other charges.”
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Parker was also arrested by the sheriff’s office for allegedly violating a protection from abuse order. The details of this case were not readily available Tuesday, and it was not immediately clear whether or not this charge was in any way related to the alleged child pornography.
Production of child pornography is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.