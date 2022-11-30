 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Man charged with producing child pornography

A Wadley man has been charged with two counts of producing child pornography in Talladega County.

parker

Jonathan Liles Parker

According to Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Liles Parker, 36, was arrested Nov. 21 and held on bonds totaling $60,000. Parker posted bond and was released the same day he was arrested, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.