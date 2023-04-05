 Skip to main content
Man charged with murder stemming from 2019 shooting

CHRISTOPHER LASHAWN TWYMAN mug.jpg

Christopher Lashawn Twyman

 Submitted photo

A Talladega man has been indicted in connection with a homicide from late 2019.

According to court documents, Christopher L. Twyman, 45, was indicted by a Talladega County grand jury late last year. He was scheduled to be arraigned before Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff earlier this week, but the arraignment was continued until July.