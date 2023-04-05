Man charged with murder stemming from 2019 shooting

A Talladega man has been indicted in connection with a homicide from late 2019.
According to court documents, Christopher L. Twyman, 45, was indicted by a Talladega County grand jury late last year. He was scheduled to be arraigned before Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff earlier this week, but the arraignment was continued until July.
Twyman is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Courtney Jumar Brown, 30, in front of residence on Washington Avenue during a party on Nov. 23, 2019. Shot once in the head with a 9 mm handgun, Brown was initially taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, then to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, where died the following day.
Twyman was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Gadsden a little over two weeks after Brown was shot.
Twyman has previous felony convictions for distribution of a controlled substance in Talladega County in 1995, 1996 and 2007.
Bond in this case was set at $100,000, and according to court records, Twyman is still in jail.
He also sued the city of Talladega in 2017 after he was allegedly mauled by a police dog while running away from a police officer with an open container and a probation violation.
Court records show that the suit against the city was settled fairly quickly, although the terms of that settlement were not readily available.
Nevertheless, when Twymon appeared in District Court in 2020, he claimed that he was indigent and paperwork filed with the court indicates that he had no income and no assets.
Murder is a Class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years or life in prison.