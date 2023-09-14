 Skip to main content
Man charged with hindering prosecution in Talladega Downs homicide case

A Talladega man has been charged with hindering prosecution in the first degree in connection with a shooting incident in Talladega Downs earlier this year in which two people were killed and a third was wounded.

Jaylon Xavier Kirkland, 30, was arrested by Talladega Police Wednesday afternoon and given a $15,000 bond. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, he posted bond in just over an hour and was released the same day.