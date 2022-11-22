Man charged with burglary after discovery by hunters

A Moody man was arrested on a charge of burglary Sunday morning after being found by a pair of hunters at a residence on Old Shocco Road, just outside Talladega’s city limits.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Brian Richard Clemann, 59, was being held on a $7,500 bond. He was still behind bars Monday evening.
According to Police Lt. Ron McElrath, the owner of the property on Old Shocco Road had told two friends of his that they could use the property for hunting. When they arrived around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning, they reported seeing a Toyota Camry that they did not recognize parked behind the house and several items that would normally be in the house were outside.
Eventually the individual later identified as Clenmann came out, and the hunters told him not to leave.
The owner of the property eventually turned up as well, identified several pieces of clothing and a tool box in the Camry as his, and also pointed out a shotgun that was stored in the house was propped up against a wall outside.
The owner of the property confirmed that Clenman did not have permission to be there.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.