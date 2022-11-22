 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Man charged with burglary after discovery by hunters

Clemann

Clemann  

 Courtesy TCMJ

A Moody man was arrested on a charge of burglary Sunday morning after being found by a pair of hunters at a residence on Old Shocco Road, just outside Talladega’s city limits.

According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Brian Richard Clemann, 59, was being held on a $7,500 bond. He was still behind bars Monday evening.