Man charged with address violation as sex offender

A Talladega County man has been arrested and charged with two counts of violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
James Melvin Jenkins, 34, was picked up following his release from the Elmore County jail on unrelated charges on April 14, according to Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
Jenkins was able to post a $25,000 bond and was released three days later.
Jenkins was arrested for first degree sodomy of a girl under the age of 12 in Calhoun County in 2017 and pleaded guilty in early 2019. According to court records, he was sentenced to a 15-year split sentence, which required him to serve 743 days in jail.
Jones said he registered an address in Talladega County in July 2019, but the following month a neighbor, who had gotten a postcard about a convicted sex offender moving into the area, went to the sheriff’s office and said Jenkins never lived at the new address he had given.
Deputies then secured felony warrants for failure to notify local law enforcement of transfer of residence and for absconding.
Jones said Jenkins was arrested in Calhoun County in March 2020 and has been incarcerated somewhere in the state ever since.
SORNA violations are Class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.