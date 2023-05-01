 Skip to main content
Man charged with address violation as sex offender

A Talladega County man has been arrested and charged with two counts of violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

AT4-9BBBE53069F635A.jpg

James Melvin Jenkins

James Melvin Jenkins, 34, was picked up following his release from the Elmore County jail on unrelated charges on April 14, according to Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.